CHICAGO — Lorraine V. Tropper (nee Wozniakowski), age 93, passed away May 11, 2020. Lorraine spent all most of her life on Chicago's South Side. She spent her days at Calumet Park when she was growing up, and spent many years as an adult working for the Chicago Park District at Calumet and Mann parks. She was a graduate of Bowen High School and DePaul University, and a longtime active member of the Church of Annunciata and member of the Secular Servite's of Mary.