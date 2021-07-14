Lorraine Vivian Kucki

May 2, 1932 — July 9, 2021

BUCHANAN, MI — Lorraine Vivian Kucki, 89, passed away on July 9, 2021 at her home.

Cremation has taken place and the family will remember her privately. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.

Lorraine was born in Chicago, the daughter of late Joseph and Rose (Cygan) Moyzis. Lorraine was a member of St. Matthias in Crown Point, IN. She liked to do crossword puzzles, play with her grandkids, travel, and spend time with her family.

Lorraine is survived by her children: Barbara (Robert) Kuehl, Michael Kucki, Cheryl Kucki-Torres, and Nancy (Michael) Timmers; grandchildren: Robert (Christine) Kuehl, Kimberly Kuehl and Kevin Fleming, Ashley (Tanner) Walter, Matthew Torres, and Kyle Smith; two great-grandchildren: Robert Kuehl and Jack Walter.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremations Service, 9191 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman.