LANSING, IL - Lorretta Van Vuren, (nee Porte), formerly of Lansing and recently Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village in DeMotte, Indiana, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 25, 2022. She died on Christmas Day, her 87th birthday. Loving wife of the late James Van Vuren; mother of Don (Nita) Van Vuren, Cheryl Van Schouwen (Daryl) and Ed (Sandy) Van Vuren; grandmother of Nicole (Andrew) Weyker, Zachary (Angela) Van Vuren, Kelly (Brad) Natelborg, Vince (Holly) Van Schouwen, Kate (Jared) Zandstra, Alex (Amy) Van Vuren and Abigail Van Vuren; great-grandmother of Gianna, Eli, James, Nora, Micah, Anneke, Seth, Joanna and Willson. Sister of Harold (Jean) Porte, late twin Lorraine (Richard) Schaap and late Eileen (late Henry) Bosch. Preceded in death by parents Gerben and Nellie Porte.

Friends may visit with Lorretta's family on Thursday, December 29, from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Lorretta will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 29 at 7:00 PM. Private burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Lansing, IL, on Friday, December 30 at 9:30 AM.

Lorretta was a kind and gentle spirit with a generous, caring heart for her family and friends, a humble servant to those in need. Lorretta served Elim Christian School as a key lady. She was a member of New Hope Church, formerly First Christian Reformed Church of Lansing. Lorretta was loved by many, from those she knew throughout her life to new friends made in the last months of her life. She will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lorretta's name to World Home Bible League or Elim Christian School.