Lothar W. Rey

DeMOTTE, IN — Lothar W. Rey, 81, of DeMotte, formerly of Merrillville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital in Crown Point, IN. He was born to the late Alois and Erna (Hurst) Rey in Hockenheim, Germany, on April 22, 1939.

In 1953 he immigrated to the United States with his brother to join the rest of their family. A high school graduate of Froebel in Gary, IN, Lothar went on to serve his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corp. from July 1957 until July 1960. Shortly thereafter he married Violet Sorchevich on May 20, 1961.

Lothar's family describes him as a very loyal employee who worked for Wonder Bread for 40 years. He was an avid reader and was quite the handyman around the house. Lothar liked to vacation and spend time with his family. A very special trip was taken by Violet and Lothar to his hometown in Germany to learn about his childhood. His family will forever miss him.

Lothar leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Violet Rey; four boys, Eric (Andrea) Rey, Kurt (Michelle) Rey, Jeff Rey and James Rey; grandchildren, Krystel (Andy) Lelito, Kara Rey, Lindsey Rey, Joey Hughes, Lucas (Emily) Rey, Jennifer Rey and Emily Rey; brother, Alois (Erna) Rey; sister, Irene (Allen) Weston; along with many dear friends.