Lottie A. Klapkowski, age 92 of Hammond passed away peacefully January 15th at her daughter Joyce and son-in-law Rock Fleming's residence in Canton, Texas, where she was cared for during her declining years. With angel escorts she ascended to her eternal home with the Lord and for a glorious reunion with her husband Babe. Lottie was born May 25, 1929, in Hammond, Indiana, daughter of the late George and Julia Myszak. Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Alfred "Babe" Klapkowski; brothers: Matt, Tony, Ted, sisters; Lillian and Betty; daughter, Julie; granddaughter, Crystal; and grandsons: Matthew and Henry. Lottie leaves cherished memories with her children(spouses): Edward (Connie) of Munster, Indiana, Marianne (Bill) Born of Bloomington, Indiana, Joyce (Rock) Fleming of Canton, Texas, Grace (Ken) Norris of Columbus, Ohio, Anthony (Kim) of Jacksonville, Florida, John of Hammond, Indiana, Alfred (Lisa) of Schererville, Indiana; ten grandchildren; and nine great-­grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

Shortly after graduating from Hammond High School, she married the love of her life Babe and raised eight children. She was known to be a fantastic cook and have an extraordinary love for ice cream. Lottie retired from the Union of Food Workers, after working for Burgers Supermarket in Hammond. She led an active and full life, not only as a wife and mother, but also as a former active member of St. John Bosco Church, held positions with the Hammond Democratic Precinct 5-1, one being Sergeant of Arms. She was a former member of the VFW Post #717 and Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion Post #126. Lottie and Babe loved creating memories at their southern Indiana cabin, where they would fish, swim and tell stories around campfires with family, extended family members and friends. In the evening she would relax by watching TV with her favorite show being "Wheel of Fortune". Towards the end of her long life, she fought a prolonged and fierce battle with Heart Failure and Alzheimer's but lost. Gratitude goes to The Hospice of East Texas for their support and care during Lottie's final months of life.