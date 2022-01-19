HAMMOND, IN - Lottie A. Pasyk,(nee Bywalec), age 100, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022. She was a loving wife of 60 years to the late Stanley Pasyk; beloved mother of the late James (Barbara) Pasyk, Janice (Robert) Sambor, and Debra (Larry) Gaspar; cherished grandmother of Jason (Gina) Pasyk, Jenny Pasyk, Lisa Vargas, Kellie Sambor, Ian (Kimberly) Gaspar, Amber (Andy) Williamson, Heather (Richard) Gulley, Aaron (Traci) Gaspar, Lucas (Nancy) Gaspar, Joshua Gaspar, Zechariah Gaspar; great-grandmother of Joseph and Daniel Pasyk, Jade, Savanna, Payton, and Tyler Vargas, Cydney, Noah, Gwyndolyn, Jocelyn, Hudson, and Wyatt Gaspar, Taylee, Stanley, and Evan Williamson, and Trey Gulley; sister-in-law, Irene (Ed) Jakubowicz; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Agnes Bywalec (nee Zajac); her sisters: Mary Bywalec, Helen (Sister Leonida) Bywalec, Genevieve (Aloysius) Gajewski; her brothers: Stanley and John Bywalec; sister-in-law of Thaddeus (Helen) Pasyk, Bernice (Chester) Michnal, Mary (Joseph) Dominik, and Helen (Al) Jamrose.