HAMMOND, IN - Lottie A. Pasyk,(nee Bywalec), age 100, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022. She was a loving wife of 60 years to the late Stanley Pasyk; beloved mother of the late James (Barbara) Pasyk, Janice (Robert) Sambor, and Debra (Larry) Gaspar; cherished grandmother of Jason (Gina) Pasyk, Jenny Pasyk, Lisa Vargas, Kellie Sambor, Ian (Kimberly) Gaspar, Amber (Andy) Williamson, Heather (Richard) Gulley, Aaron (Traci) Gaspar, Lucas (Nancy) Gaspar, Joshua Gaspar, Zechariah Gaspar; great-grandmother of Joseph and Daniel Pasyk, Jade, Savanna, Payton, and Tyler Vargas, Cydney, Noah, Gwyndolyn, Jocelyn, Hudson, and Wyatt Gaspar, Taylee, Stanley, and Evan Williamson, and Trey Gulley; sister-in-law, Irene (Ed) Jakubowicz; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Agnes Bywalec (nee Zajac); her sisters: Mary Bywalec, Helen (Sister Leonida) Bywalec, Genevieve (Aloysius) Gajewski; her brothers: Stanley and John Bywalec; sister-in-law of Thaddeus (Helen) Pasyk, Bernice (Chester) Michnal, Mary (Joseph) Dominik, and Helen (Al) Jamrose.
Funeral Services Friday, January 21, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Stanley Dominik officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Visitation on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lottie enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and dining out. Most of all, she cherished the precious time spent with her loving family. She was loved by many, and will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions to Aseracare Hospice, 808 Vale Park Road, Valparaiso, IN. 46383