Lottie B. Zilinski (nee Pacholec)

HAMMOND, IN — Lottie Zilinski (nee Pacholec) 97 of Hammond, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Zilinski who passed away May 9, 1996 and was also preceded in death by her sister, Helen C. Vastinar in 1969; cherished aunt of Kathleen (Rick) King and Stephen Vastinar; adoring great aunt of Zack King and Barbara (Dino) Christopoulos and their daughters, Jessica and Lexi.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:45am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30am at St. Casimir Church, Hammond, with the Rev. Eduardo Malagon, officiating and Rev. Frank B. Lenz, concelebrating; entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 9:00am to time of services. (due to the current health situation, face masks must be worn in the funeral home, social distancing is expected.). Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Lottie was a lifelong resident of Hammond. She was a phenomenal gourmet cook and an exceptional secretary. After retiring from Pullman Standard, Hammond, she worked part time at Furnace Services, Hammond. She was a very dedicated friend who maintained many lifelong relationships and was like an aunt to many. She was a lifelong and faithful member of St. Casimir Parish and was a former money counter for the Sunday collections. Her memory will live on in the hearts of many, Lottie will be dearly missed. Please omit flowers, Masses would be greatly appreciated. (219) 659-4400