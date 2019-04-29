IN LOVING MEMORY OF LOTTIE KUREK
Dear Mother, Five Years Have Come And Gone. Missing Your Smiles. Missing Your Laughter. Missing Your Wisdom. Missing You, Your Loving Family
IN LOVING MEMORY OF LOTTIE KUREK
