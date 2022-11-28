Nov. 28, 1916 - Apr. 29, 2014
IN LOVING MEMORY
OF LOTTIE KUREK
Happy Birthday - Sto Lat! Dearest Mother, On this eight birthday without you, our happy thoughts are of you and all the birthdays you were with us.
God Bless You
Your Family
