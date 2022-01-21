HEGEWISCH, IL - Lottie M. Kupiec (nee Krawczyk), age 86, longtime resident of Hegewisch, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022. Beloved wife of 48 years to the late Eugene "Gene"; loving mother of Margaret (late Dave) Jamka, David (Barbara) Kupiec, Raymond Kupiec, Thomas Kupiec and Jeannie (Brian) Zurawski; proud grandmother of Adam and Ryan Jamka, Cody (Liz) and Kaitlin Kupiec, Sofie and Grace Kupiec, Jacob, Nathan and Kayla Zurawski; cherished great-grandmother of Gavin Kupiec; caring sister of Walter (Marlene) Krawczyk; loving aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Sophie (nee Jarosz), Krawczyk; and siblings: Genevieve (late Chester) Kapica, Irene (late Michael) Jankowicz, Bernice (late Leonard) Tomaszewski, Chester (late Alice) Krawczyk and Thaddeus Krawczyk. Please bring your vaccination card.