HEGEWISCH, IL - Lottie M. Kupiec (nee Krawczyk), age 86, longtime resident of Hegewisch, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022. Beloved wife of 48 years to the late Eugene "Gene"; loving mother of Margaret (late Dave) Jamka, David (Barbara) Kupiec, Raymond Kupiec, Thomas Kupiec and Jeannie (Brian) Zurawski; proud grandmother of Adam and Ryan Jamka, Cody (Liz) and Kaitlin Kupiec, Sofie and Grace Kupiec, Jacob, Nathan and Kayla Zurawski; cherished great-grandmother of Gavin Kupiec; caring sister of Walter (Marlene) Krawczyk; loving aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Sophie (nee Jarosz), Krawczyk; and siblings: Genevieve (late Chester) Kapica, Irene (late Michael) Jankowicz, Bernice (late Leonard) Tomaszewski, Chester (late Alice) Krawczyk and Thaddeus Krawczyk. Please bring your vaccination card.
Visitation 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 23, 2022 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chg., IL 60633. Visitation 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 24, 2022 at St. Florian Church, 13145 S. Houston Ave., Chg. IL 60633 followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment private.
