CROWN POINT, IN - Lottie M. Tatarczuch (nee Jawor), age 94 of Crown Point, formerly of Warsaw, IN and Roseland-Chicago, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter Pat (Al Zydlewski) Sadula; two granddaughters: Lori Ann (Bill) Mosel, Debra Ann Buffington; two great-grandkids: Ashley and Alex Mosel; two brothers: Gerald E. (Lois H.) Jawor, Walter S. (Donna) Jawor; and her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Frank Tatarczuch; son Frank Tatarczuch, Jr., and sister Bernice Pocius.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lottie attended Fenger High School in Roseland, IL. She worked at Continental Can Co., Avalon Welding Co., Jawor Catering/Village Club in Calumet Park, IL, and lastly at Da-Lite Screen Co. in Warsaw, IN until she was 75 years old. She was a hard-working woman who took great care of her family.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. Funeral services will take place at 2:00 P.M. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL with Rev. Thomas Mischler officiating. A private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.