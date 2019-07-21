HAMMOND, IN - Lottie S. Smith, 79 of Hammond completed her earthly journey Monday, July 15, 2019 at Hospice of Calumet in Munster, IN. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1117 Merrill St., Hammond, IN. Visitation two hours prior to service. Pastor Herman A. Polk Sr., Officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery Hammond, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
