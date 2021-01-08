ST. JOHN, IN — Lottie Veronica (Bach) Dan, 95, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jan and Rozalia Bach; husband, Victor; six brothers, and one sister. She is survived by children: Victor (Laura), Rosemary, Richard (Lila), Marcia (Jerry), Arlene (Bob), Thomas and Tina (Dan); 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Lottie graduated from St. Stanislaus Grade School in 1939 and East Chicago Roosevelt High School in 1943. She kindly spent her adult life donating time to local Catholic schools and charities, especially St. Stanislaus Church and School, St. John the Evangelist Church and The Shrine of Christ's Passion. For numerous years, at 11:00 a.m. each Friday, Lottie prayed the rosary at Evangelist Eucharistic Adoration Chapel. Lottie loved serving at weddings and banquets.