Louanne "Lou Lou" E. Harman (nee Lambert)

CALUMET CITY, IL - Louanne "Lou Lou" E. Harman (nee Lambert), age 76, late of Calumet City, passed away on October 6, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Edward Harman. Loving mother of: Laura (Richard) Dominiak and William Harman. Devoted grandmother of: Katie Dominiak and Krista Dominiak. Dear daughter of late: William and late Edith Lambert. Dearest sister of late William Lambert. Longtime loving "Fur Mom" of Smokey.

Visitation Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, IL 60617. Will Lie in State on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, DIRECTLY at Black Oak Baptist Church, 6502 West 25th Ave., Gary, IN 46406 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Bob Parnell, officiating. Interment Oakland Memory Lanes Cemetery Dolton, IL. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com

