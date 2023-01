GLENDALE, AZ - Louie Eichelberger, Jr. (age 81) of Glendale, AZ passed on January 1, 2023. A previous resident of Kouts, Lou was a simple, quiet man who was described as kind by those who knew him. Survived by sister, Ruby Walstra; and brother, Marvin Eichelberger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louie and Louella; and siblings: Dorothy, Ray, Glen, George, Dale, and Martha. Graveside service to be held July 5 of this year.