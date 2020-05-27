IN LOVING MEMORY OF LOUIE SERRANO HAPPY BIRTHDAY ON YOUR 46TH BIRTHDAY. Loving you always and forever. Love, Mom, Tina, Melinda, Devin, Aiden and Mikey.
