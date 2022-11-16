March 27, 1942 - Nov. 11, 2022

CHESTERTON - Louis Adam Mazeika, age 80 of Chesterton, IN passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. He was born on March 27, 1942 in Gary, IN to Peter and Bernice (Wozniak) Mazeika who preceded him in death.

Lou is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis (Davich) Mazeika; three daughters: Michelle (Michael) Chipman, Heather (Christopher) Combs, Marsha (Christopher) Garrison; four grandsons: Aidan Bundridge, Adam Combs, Aaron Combs, Austin Chipman; sister, Charlotte Beeman; neighbor and close friend, Mike Harding.

Lou graduated from Lew Wallace High School and was a United States Army Veteran. He loved his grandsons and fishing.

Per Lou's request no services will be held at this time. Arrangements made with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Chesterton, IN. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.