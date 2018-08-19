BURNHAM, IL - Louis Binsfield age 94, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2018.
He is survived by his brothers, Herbert (Ruth) Lorman and Kenneth (Fran) Lorman and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Steven and Cecelia Lorman and brother, Donald (late Joan) Lorman.
Louis was born on April 17, 1924 in Hammond, IN and attended St. Joseph Catholic School. He proudly served our country in the US Army during WWII. Louis retired from Keys Fiber in Hammond with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and going to flea markets.
Louis was a loving son, brother and uncle and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 20, 2018 at 11:30 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Charles W. Niblick officiating.
Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ehinger Brothers VFW Post 8141 664 Hirsch Avenue Calumet City, IL 60409.
Online condolences may be left at: