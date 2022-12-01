Louis Bravos

Dec. 29, 1930 - Nov. 29, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Louis Bravos, age 91, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Louis is survived by his children: Margaret (Matt) Hartmann, George Bravos, Nicholas (Jennifer) Bravos; two grandsons: Caden and Loden Bravos; sister, Christine Prokos, sister-in-law Katherine Sotirakos and many nieces and nephews.

Louis was preceded in death by the love of his life, Angeline "Kiki" Bravos; parents: George and Margaret Bravos and brothers-in-law: Andy Poulos (Millie), William Poulos (Jean), Gus Poulos and Nick Prokos.

Louis was a member of Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville, IN. He was a member of the FOP 61 and was a Gary Police Officer for over 20 years retiring at the rank of Lieutenant. He worked for 8 years at Inland Steel and 8 years at U.S. Steel. Louis was also the Treasurer and Vice President of AHEPA 78 Housing in Merrillville, IN. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and won awards including an Occupation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and a National Defense Service Medal.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, December 2, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with the Trisagion Service at 5:00 PM. Ahepa Service at 5:30 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410, with Fr. Dimitri Burikas officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Louis's name to Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Visit Louis's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.