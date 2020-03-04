DYER, IN - Louis Carl "Lou" Tano, age 83 of Dyer, IN (formerly of Chicago, IL) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Lou grew up in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood and joined the United States Coast Guard in 1954, serving in the New York, St. Louis, and Chicago areas. He retired after 20 years as Chief Petty Officer in St. Louis, MO. Lou worked in South Chicago for Ditech until retirement. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, USCG CPO Association, and St. George Church Folk Group and Choir. Lou enjoyed cheering on the Chicago Bears, playing cribbage and cards (known to his competition as "Lyin' Lou"), making furniture, as well as supporting and rooting on his kids and grandkids in their many adventures.