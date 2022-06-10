Louis Cisneros

DYER - Louis Cisneros, age 82, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Loving husband of Irene Cisneros, nee Urbano. Devoted father of Lou (Cindy) Cisneros and Paul (Jennifer) Cisneros. Proud grandpa of Ben, Lily, Chastity, and Aaron. Dearest brother of the late Mary Lou (Joe) Sallas, late Robert (Celia) Martinez, late Peter (late Catherine) Sanchez, late Rudolf (Margaret) Sanchez, Lydia (late Robert) Carrillo, and the late Margaret (late Walter) Medrano. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service and military honors to be held at 6:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Lying in state Monday, June 13, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Lou's funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN, with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to American Diabetes Assoc. www.diabetes.org or Lurie Children's Hospital www.luriechildrens.org, appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com