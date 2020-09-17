Louis 'Coach Louie' Vasquez, Jr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Louis Vasquez, Jr. "Coach Louie", age 69 of East Chicago, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lillian E. Vasquez; children: Louis Vasquez III, Danielle (Carlos) Rodriguez and Steven Vasquez, Mario Orueta, Carlos Gonzalez and Michael Henney and Jalen Aaron whom he loved as one of his own; seven grandchildren: Amaya, Lupito and Nyeli Vasquez, Carlos, Olivia and Rubi Rodriguez, Liliahna Gonzalez; siblings: Cynthia Castro, Sylvia (Jacinto) Velez and Michael Vasquez; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis, Sr. and Josephine Vasquez.

Louis retired from Inland Steel Company after 36 years where he worked as a mechanic and a craneman in the 80 inch Hot Strip department. He was a baseball coach for many years for Indiana Harbor and East Chicago little leagues. He also coached basketball at St. Stanislaus school in East Chicago and at the YMCA. In his earlier years, he use to shoot pool and was on a pool league for I.A.A. 80 inch Players and won many trophies. He loved cats, music and used to DJ and played for many occasions. He enjoyed watching his old players he coached go on and play High School sports. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a mentor to so many people and kids. He was an asset to the city of East Chicago. He was so generous, selfless and touched the lives of so many and he will forever be missed.