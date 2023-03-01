Louis Edmund Zatorski, 84, passed away peacefully at his home on February 26, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife, Aggie (nee Zmija), of more than 63 years. "Lou" graduated from Purdue University and served in the U.S. Army. He loved his family, golf, bowling (oh, that elusive 300), fishing, his beloved Chicago Cubs (extreme Cub's fan!), Blackhawks, Chicago sports and being a spectator for his grandchildren's' sports. He was an Elk and served as President of the Munster Jaycees. Lou leaves behind a legacy of love, laughs, wisdom and shenanigans.

He most recently retired from Walgreens after decades as a Pharmacy Manager and many may remember "Louis Pharmacy" in Munster, IN.

Lou was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mary (Rozmus) Zatorski and his brother Frank Zatorski (late Carolyn). He is survived by his children Christopher Zatorski, Kelli Kovak (Jeff Beck), Kevin Zatorski and Karen (Michael) Bukowski who will miss him dearly, as well as his grandchildren Andjalina Obradovic, Krystyna Zatorski, Julijana (Cody) Wellman, Evan Bukowski, Ethan Bukowski, Joshua Zatorski, Haley Bales and great grandchildren Madelyn, Kylie, Cole and Tessa.

He is also survived by his sister Catherine (late Arthur) Wilkinson, brother-in-law Dave Shimala (late Deanna), sisters-in-law Joan (late Phil) Orr, Mary Jo (Mike) Saksa, and Carol (Gerald) Bazarko. Uncle Louie had many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 2, 2023, 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321. A funeral service will take place beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Kish Funeral Home.

Lou was a supporter of Father Blaney's 'The Share Foundation' in LaPorte, IN and donations in his honor can be made at sharefoundation.org. www.kishfuneralhome.net