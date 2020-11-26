Louis 'Frank' Donaldson

Louis "Frank" Donaldson was born on December 2, 1947, to father, Louis, and mother, Ruby, with siblings: Albert (Jean) Donaldson, James (April) Donaldson, Pattie (Johnny) Horton, Sue Donaldson and Ruby (Kent) Roberts. He grew up in AL and IN.

Louis attended Hobart High School graduation class of 1967/1968. Where after high school, went into the Marines. After serving he worked at National Steel (Midwest Steel) for 36 years before retiring as a loader. He dedicated his life to his children and family.

Surviving children: Dani Hahn, Louis Donaldson, III, Nathan Donaldson, Kimberly Donaldson and Kelli Lynch, with many grandchildren and his dog, Bambi Lou Lou.

Louis Donaldson enjoyed working with his hands, gardening, church, helping out others, taking pride of his Chevrolet vehicles, enjoying life and was a proud Marine vet.

Louis passed away on November 28, 2019. Services were held at the Blount County funeral home on December 2, 2019, following burial at Pine Bluff Cemetery in Locust Fork, AL, next to his parents.