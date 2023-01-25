Louis George Grahovac, Sr.

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Louis George "Big Louie" Grahovac, Sr., age 81, of Schererville, IN passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at his residence with his loving family at his side.

Beloved son to the late George and Mary Grahovac; beloved husband to JoEllen Grahovac; dedicated father to George (Kyoko) Grahovac, Louis (Eliana) Grahovac, Jr. and Allyson Schleider; proud grandfather to Giana, Georgie "Little Guy", Mira, Kyra, Luka, Cory and Haley; step-father to Joe "Cubbie" (Debbie), Greg (Laura), and the late Kenny Crnkovich, Candi Parsons, Penny (Alan Hehr) Sirbas; step-grandfather to many including special step granddaughter, Penny Jo Lindeman; cherished brother to Mary Lou Tumlin, Madeline (Mike) Marcelak, Dave (Corine) Grahovac, Donnie Luna, George (Linda) Grahovac and the late Daniel Grahovac; uncle to many nieces and nephews; special Goddaughter, Kitty La Cross; special cousin to the late Joe Crnkovich; best friends: Sonny Darmon, and to the late Jerry Montasiewicz and to the late Joe Gornick.

Louis honorably served in the United States Army. He retired after 36 years of service as a millwright at Inland Steel. He was Past Master of the Garfield Lodge and member of the Schererville American Legion #485.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME with an American Legion Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. and Masonic Memorial services by Garfield Lodge at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1 Wilhem Road, Schererville, IN 46375. He will be laid to rest in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.