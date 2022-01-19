HOBART - Louis Hasza, of Hobart, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2022 at the age of 100. He was born April 3, 1921 in East Chicago, IN to George and Bertha (Kovach) Hasza and graduated from Hobart High School in 1940. In November of 1950, Louis married Dorothy Stanik. He was a longtime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Merrillville and worked for US Steel until 1983. During World War II, Louis served in the Army and obtained the rank of Sergeant. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and earned the Bronze Star for bravery. His family came first but fishing, gardening, Brickie football, the Cubs, Bears and Purdue basketball and football were a high priority on his list which he enjoyed very much.