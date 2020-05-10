VALPARAISO, IN - Louis Henry Query, 92, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born March 16, 1928 in Pyne, OH, the son of Burnard and Marie (Appel) Query. Following service with the U.S. Marine Corps, Louis made his career with the Ford Motor Company in Indianapolis. Louis was always an extremely hard worker, had a special love for his family and enjoyed boating when he could get the chance. In his later years, time took its toll on his memory, but he could always remember his baby sister, Linda, calling her "Sis" every time she arrived.