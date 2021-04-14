ST. JOHN, IN — Louis J. "Lou" Grahovac, 72, late of St. John, Indiana, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away April 10, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Timmins) for 35 years. Loving father of Matt (Carla) Grahovac. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Vincent and Haley Grahovac. Dearest great-grandfather of one. Dear brother-in-law of Diane (John) Crabbe. Lou is preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Grahovac. He was a retired employee of AT&T, formerly Illinois Bell.