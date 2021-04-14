Louis J. 'Lou' Grahovac
ST. JOHN, IN — Louis J. "Lou" Grahovac, 72, late of St. John, Indiana, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away April 10, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Timmins) for 35 years. Loving father of Matt (Carla) Grahovac. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Vincent and Haley Grahovac. Dearest great-grandfather of one. Dear brother-in-law of Diane (John) Crabbe. Lou is preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Grahovac. He was a retired employee of AT&T, formerly Illinois Bell.
Visitation will be Friday, April 16, 2021, from 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday. April 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Avenue at 97th Lane), St. John. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information, call 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com