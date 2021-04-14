 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Louis J. 'Lou' Grahovac

Louis J. 'Lou' Grahovac

Louis J. "Lou" Grahovac

Louis J. 'Lou' Grahovac

ST. JOHN, IN — Louis J. "Lou" Grahovac, 72, late of St. John, Indiana, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away April 10, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Timmins) for 35 years. Loving father of Matt (Carla) Grahovac. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Vincent and Haley Grahovac. Dearest great-grandfather of one. Dear brother-in-law of Diane (John) Crabbe. Lou is preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Grahovac. He was a retired employee of AT&T, formerly Illinois Bell.

Visitation will be Friday, April 16, 2021, from 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday. April 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Avenue at 97th Lane), St. John. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information, call  219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts