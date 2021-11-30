HEBRON, IN - Louis Lazo, age 96, of Hebron, IN passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Louis was a proud veteran of the Army, having enlisted at the age of 17 and served during World War II. He worked as an Electrician at US Steel.

Louis is survived by his brother: Chris Lazo; sisters: Martha Jancosek, Celia Fangras, and Cathy (Marty) Aznar; three nieces; and five nephews.

Louis is preceded in death by his wife, Nora and his parents, Tony and Diana.

Family and friends may gather at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL (10909 Randolph Rd., Winfield) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. Following visitation, Louis will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery.