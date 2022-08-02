HIGHLAND - Louis "Ljubomir" Kosta Trkulja, aged 82, of Highland, Indiana passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. He is survived by his sweetheart and loving bride, Isabelle Hogg Trkulja, of 58 years. He is also survived by his children: Elizabeth Rose of Martinsville, Michael Trkulja and Diane Trkulja (Todd) Castro of Chesterton, and Steven Trkulja of Highland; his grandchildren: Nicole (Greg) Pemberton, Corey (Emily) Rose, Logan, Sawyer, and Mason Castro; his great-grandchildren: Westyn, Walker, Emerson, and Ella Pemberton, and Quinn, Lucas, and Harper Rose; and many nieces and nephews; In-laws: Linda and Connie Trkulja, Jayma and Rodney Dial, and Joe and Mary Lou Hogg. Preceded in death by his parents: Kosta and Mitza Trkulja; his brothers: Mitch and Ranko Trkulja; his father and mother-in-law: James and Elizabeth Hogg; and his nephew, Jarod James Dial.

Louis was born November 13, 1939 in Osijek, Yugoslavia and immigrated to the United States with his family on April 5, 1955, at the age of fifteen. He graduated from Washington High School, Indiana Harbor in January of 1959 and became a proud American citizen in 1961. Louis was drafted into the U.S Army and served four years in the 4th Infantry Division. He then earned a degree in Chemistry from Purdue University, Class of 1971. Louis was a retired Chemist/Q.A. Foreman with 43 years of service, working at Youngstown, Lykes, J&L, and LTV steel mills. He enjoyed his crossword puzzles, vegetable garden and working in his yard. He loved sharing the bounty of his garden with family and friends. He also enjoyed exercising at Lincoln Center, and doing laps with his walking friends. His best memories were made spending time with his family, who will miss him greatly. If you would like to donate to show support, please make it in his memory to the FCHS Academic Trust Fund established for his nephew, Jarod James Dial.