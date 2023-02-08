HOBART - Louis "Lou" Mikolics, age 88, of Hobart, passed away February 5, 2023. He was an altar boy at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart. Lou was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class of 1952, and then attended Purdue University. He retired after 42 years in the electrical department of Bethlehem Steel, as well as Midwest Steel.

Lou worked with Christmas in April in Hobart and Lake Station for ten years building homes for the community. He also donated pumpkins and sweet corn from his farm (Merrillville Farmers) to the Hobart Food Pantry on a yearly basis. Lou was an active member of the Kiwanis in Hobart and for years he devoted his time to donations, picking up canned goods, and selling peanuts on the streets. One of Lou's most adamant quotes was "For every dollar you spend, you must save ten!" There was nothing that gave him more pleasure than family and FARMING!! He will be greatly missed.

Lou was preceded in death by his parents-Rudy and Mary Mikolics; his wife of 62 years-Darlene (nee Hamilton). His legacy will live on through his four children: Sherry, Garry, Denise, and Ginger Mikolics; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters: Rosemary and Marge.

Visitation for Lou will be Friday, February 10, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Pastor John Starr officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hobart Food Pantry, 200 South Hobart Road, Hobart, IN 46342 and the Hobart Kiwanis. www.burnsfuneral.com.