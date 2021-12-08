Louis "Louie" J. Escalante
Aug. 9, 1954 — Nov. 25, 2021
LOWELL, IN — The party here on earth is over and the celebration in heaven has begun. Louie was "the party" and we are so grateful for the laughter he brought into our lives.
Louis "Louie" J. Escalante, age 67, of Lowell, IN, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021. He is survived by his wife Sharon L. Escalante; children: Ariana Jones, Tiffany (Jeff) Nottingham, Kimberly (Scott) Jamrock, Doug (Melinda) Jurecki; grandchildren: Corey (Kylie) Wolfe, Jeffrey (Emelie Bechtel) Nottingham, Brianna (Tony Lovejoy)Wolfe, Alex Nottingham, Dillon Jamrock, Madison Jamrock, Drake Jurecki, Logan Jamrock, Cailee Jurecki, and Xavier Jones; first great-grandchild arriving in May 2022; siblings: Josh (Michelle) Escalante, Moses Escalante, Raymond (Brenda) Escalante, Nellie (Junior)Velasquez, Bertha (Victor) Diaz, and Benjamin (Tawanna) Escalante, sister-in-law Judy Murphy and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents Balthazaar and Perfecta Escalante, his brother James Escalante, sister-in-law Anna Escalante and brother-in-law Roy Murphy.
Louie worked at the Town of Munster for 42 years and just retired two years ago. He married the love of his life Sharon over 21 years ago. Louie earned a Ph.D. in people and laughter from the school of hard knocks. He never met a stranger, didn't know what an inside voice was, cherished his wife, and was always willing to say yes to those he loved if they needed help of any kind. His neighbors became family to him as did those he worked with. It didn't take long for Louie to give you your own special nickname once he met you. He loved his grandkids fiercely and loved celebrating them at graduations, weddings, baseball games, and birthday parties. Thanksgiving was his favorite holiday and he would say to each grandkid as they walked in the house "What do you want for dessert? Another turkey!" and everyone laughed every year. His years with the Lake County Posse and his horse Little Girl were some of his favorite times in his life. His last farm buddy Chico the mini donkey will miss him and he so enjoyed these last years with him. He was so grateful for his land and always said he lived in God's Country. He and Sharon loved their golf cart rides, bonfires, and working in the yard.
Visitation will be held at Crossroads Community Church, 1538 Janice Drive, Schererville, IN, 46375 on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., with the Celebration of Life service following at 3:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. Pastor Drew Brown officiating. There will be a meal immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the family for a memorial bench in Centennial Park in Munster.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.