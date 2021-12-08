Louis "Louie" J. Escalante

Louie worked at the Town of Munster for 42 years and just retired two years ago. He married the love of his life Sharon over 21 years ago. Louie earned a Ph.D. in people and laughter from the school of hard knocks. He never met a stranger, didn't know what an inside voice was, cherished his wife, and was always willing to say yes to those he loved if they needed help of any kind. His neighbors became family to him as did those he worked with. It didn't take long for Louie to give you your own special nickname once he met you. He loved his grandkids fiercely and loved celebrating them at graduations, weddings, baseball games, and birthday parties. Thanksgiving was his favorite holiday and he would say to each grandkid as they walked in the house "What do you want for dessert? Another turkey!" and everyone laughed every year. His years with the Lake County Posse and his horse Little Girl were some of his favorite times in his life. His last farm buddy Chico the mini donkey will miss him and he so enjoyed these last years with him. He was so grateful for his land and always said he lived in God's Country. He and Sharon loved their golf cart rides, bonfires, and working in the yard.