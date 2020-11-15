 Skip to main content
Louis "Louie" Sandoval

Nov. 20, 1952 - Oct. 18, 2020

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Louis "Louie" Sandoval passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Louis was born November 20, 1952, he was 67 years old. Louis is preceded in death by his parents, Jose' and Mauricia Sandoval; sisters: Antonia Sandoval and Esperanza Peterson; nephews: Tyler Peterson and Aaron Alfaro; grandparents; and extended family members. He leaves behind his wife, Lillian (aka Bobo) Sandoval; sons: Fernando (Maggie) Sandoval and Alfonso (Elisa) Sandoval; daughters: Lisa Keilman and Iris Rivera; granddaughters, grandson, seven sisters and one brother.

As Louis was most content living near Long Beach, California's ocean, his ashes will be scattered off the Long Beach, CA shore. A private prayer service will be held at his parents' gravesite in his honor. May he rest in love and peace.

