CROWN POINT, IN - Louis 'Lou' Mike Condos, 83, of Crown Point, formerly of Traverse City passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at St. Anthony Village in Crown Point. Lou was born on October 31, 1935 in Athens, Greece to the late Mike and Maria (Drankiostis) Condos. He married the love of his life, Michaeline Hahn on October 28, 1961 at St. Demetrius Greek Orthodox Church in Hammond, IN. She preceded him in death on June 9, 2011. Lou was a faithful member of Archangel Gabriel Greek Orthodox Church of Traverse City, having served as a chanter for several years. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Lou was an insurance agent by profession and earned many sales awards over the course of his career. In his younger years, Lou enjoyed bowling. In his older years, he enjoyed cooking and volunteering at the Greek festival and spending time with friends at the Archangel Gabriel parish.
He is survived by his two sons; Rev. Fr. Michael John (Nancy) Condos of Champaign, IL and Steven Andrew (Lisa) Condos of Merrillville, IN, as well as three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A funeral service honoring Louis will take place at 11:00 a.m., with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Archangel Gabriel Greek Orthodox Church, 1030 Hastings Street, Traverse City, MI 49690. The Rev. Frs.CiprianStrezaand Michael Condos will officiate. Entombment will follow in Oakwood Catholic Diocesan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial donation to Archangel Gabriel Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box, 6350, Traverse City, MI 49695.
