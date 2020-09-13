Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HEGEWISCH, IL - Louis Michael Nemeth, age 100, late of Hegewsich, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary H. Nemeth (nee Garbarczyk). Loving father of James (Deborah) Nemeth, Kathy (George) Hollich, Janice (Walter) McKibbin and the late Sandra (Michael) Melendez. Proud grandfather of Deborah, Julie, Steven, Elizabeth, Maureen, Michele and Robert. Cherished great grandfather of Catelyn, Madison, Emily, Violet, Aurelia, Sophia, Liliana and Chloe. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Steve and Anna Nemeth and siblings: Steve, Mary, Julia, Anne and Elizabeth.