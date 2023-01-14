Dec. 27, 1948 - Jan. 9, 2023

PORTAGE, IN - Louis P. Gonzales age 74, of Portage passed away Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born on December 27, 1948 in Lorain, Ohio to the late Bolivar and Rosa Lebron.

He worked and was a member of the Plumbers Union Local 210.

On February 16, 1968 Louis married the love of his life Nancy Waggoner and they spent 55 loving years together. Louis enjoyed fishing, drinking a good beer, and loved spending time with his loved ones. Louis will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Louis is survived by his wife, Nancy (nee Waggoner) Gonzales, three sons Louis M. (Shannon) Gonzales, Chris (Robin) Gonzales and Nathanael (Angela) Gonzales; six grandchildren, Sammie (Caitlynn) Gonzales, Isabella Gonzales, Graham Gonzales, Avary Gonzales, Cole Gonzales, and Cooper Gonzales and other loving family and friends.

A visitation for Louis will be held Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Avenue, Portage, Indiana 46368. Funeral service for Louis will be held Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10:00 am also at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel. Cremation will follow. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com or (219) 762-3013.