Louis Papachronis

April 3, 1941 - July 2, 2022

VALPARAISO - Lou was born in Vlaherna, Greece, April 3, 1941. He immigrated to the United States at the age of 10, and proudly became a citizen. He graduated from East Chicago Washington High School and Purdue University. After more than thirty years as a pharmacist, he retired from Walgreens.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jacqueline (Cienciwa) Papachronis; children: Athena (Joshua) Herman, Matthew (Ann); grandchildren: Amalea, Constantine, Evangelina, Grayson and Francesca.

He leaves behind his siblings: Gus (Kathy) Papachronis, George (Holly) Papachronis, Cathy Tsiakopoulos, and Dina Anton; numerous nieces and nephews.

The joys of his life included his family, fishing, and gardening. He relished family celebrations, bar-b-que, his Greek heritage and return visits to his homeland.

After a long battle with leukemia, Lou passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2022. Lou benefited from infusions made possible by the blood donations of others; therefore, both in gratitude and to perpetuate the life-giving benefits of blood donation, the family encourages those wishing to express their support to donate their blood, time, or resources to the American Red Cross.

Family wishes to express appreciation for the kindness of Dr. Braik, Infusion Center of Northwest Hospital, Dunes Hospice, and First Care Home Care.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN with the funeral service immediately following at 6:00 p.m. Rev. Michael Porter officiating.

