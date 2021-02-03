Louis Tornai Jr.

Apr. 13, 1942 — Feb. 1, 2021

ROCKPORT, IN — Louis Tornai Jr., 78, of Rockport, IN, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN.

Louis was born in Gary, IN, on April 13, 1942, to the late Louis S. Tornai Sr. and Betty (Csonka) Tornai.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Whiting, IN.

Louis was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a millwright with LTV Steel Corp., retiring after 30 plus years of service. He was also a licensed pilot and civilian flight instructor for the U.S. Air Force.

Louis loved model trains, fishing and his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Tornai, who passed on January 13, 2021, and his brother, Robert.