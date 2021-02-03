Louis Tornai Jr.
Apr. 13, 1942 — Feb. 1, 2021
ROCKPORT, IN — Louis Tornai Jr., 78, of Rockport, IN, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN.
Louis was born in Gary, IN, on April 13, 1942, to the late Louis S. Tornai Sr. and Betty (Csonka) Tornai.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Whiting, IN.
Louis was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a millwright with LTV Steel Corp., retiring after 30 plus years of service. He was also a licensed pilot and civilian flight instructor for the U.S. Air Force.
Louis loved model trains, fishing and his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Tornai, who passed on January 13, 2021, and his brother, Robert.
Louis is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Barnes, and her husband, Mike, and Stephanie Laurinec, and her husband, Christopher; his grandchildren: Hollie Pace, and her husband, Klint, Emily Bowman, and her husband, Andrew, Dallas Barnes, and his wife, Danielle, and Robin Laurinec, and Linsey Laurinec; his great-grandchildren: Lydia Settles, Jackson Pace, Alexis Bowman and Grayson Barnes; his brother, Paul Tornai; his sister, Julia Conover, and her husband, Duane; many nieces and nephews.
A virtual celebration of life for Lou and Nancy will be held at a later date.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home, of Rockport, IN, has been entrusted with care.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com