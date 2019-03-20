IN LOVING MEMORY OF LOUIS VASQUEZ SR. August 18, 1923 - March 20, 2018
Missing you and your laughter, smile, kindness and humor on your first Anniversary in Heaven...
Love, The Vasquez, Castro and Velez grandchildren and great-grandchildren
