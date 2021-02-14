HEGEWISCH, IL - Louis Vern "Berber" Valdez, age 91, late of Hegewisch, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Elvira Valdez (nee DeLaO) and Rose Valdez (nee Miles). Loving father of Lorraine Valerie (Cecil) Hartman, late Louis Verne Valdez, late Vincent Daniel Valdez, Lawrence Vincent (Dawn) Valdez, Leonard Victor (Linda) Valdez, and Leon Vito (Jayne) Valdez. Cherished grandfather of Caitlin Ashleen Gath and Emma Jewel Valdez. Dearest brother of the late Josephine Perez, Aurelia Rosales, late Tomas Valdez, late Raymond Valdez, late Joseph Valdez, and Michael Rubio. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Louis was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Longtime retired employee of Wisconsin Steel and retired employee of Chicago's Midway Airport.