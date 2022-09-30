HAMMOND, IN - Louise Agnes Diane Mary Patricia Ann Johnsen, Sisters of St. Joseph, T.O.S.F. "Little Louise", age 73, of Hammond, IN passed away Monday September 26th, 2022. Preceding her in death were her parents: Donald and Louise Johnsen; and sister, Patricia (Franco) Mazzon. She is survived by her four sisters and six brothers: Linda (Tom) Hoolehan, Susan (Bob) Dabrowski, Don (Linda Beth) Johnsen, Teresa Johnsen, Ray (Carol) Johnsen, David Johnsen, Chuck (Tricia) Johnsen, Greg (Debbie) Johnsen, Harry Johnsen, Diane (Mike) Czaja. She has 30 nieces and nephews and 57 great-nieces and nephews.

Louise excelled at remembering names, addresses and phone numbers, which certainly helped while she was the school secretary at St. John Bosco (SJB) for 50 years. Louise enjoyed learning and completed eight years at SJB followed by two years at Lourdes HS in Chicago, IL and one year at St. Joseph Convent in Stevens Point, WI and her senior year at Bishop Noll Institute.

Since her first day of grade school, Louise has always been in the SJB family, as Athletic Director, Girls Volleyball Coach, the church choir and in the Altar and Rosary Society. Louise also volunteered for several years as a mentor to residents at Father Blaney's Sharing Meadows. Always up for a challenge, she ventured back into the world of academia and set her sights on the halls of higher education where she attained a bachelor's degree in Communications from Purdue University Calumet Campus.

Louise loved to travel, by air, car, cruise ship or ferry boat to her favorite destination, Beaver Island, MI. On most trips, she would travel with Teresa, and more times than not, they would include some of her many nieces and nephews. On those trips, she would serve as tour guide and entertainment director. Louise loved family best, even more than The Beatles or her collection of over 800 elephant statues, pictures and jewelry she acquired in her travels and from friends, family and students. She loved to laugh and make people smile. She will be missed.

Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN on Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be on Monday, October 3, 2022 at St. John Bosco Church, 7113 Columbia Ave, Hammond, IN at 10:00 a.m. Her good friend, Father Pat Gaza will officiate. Interment will be at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to St. John Bosco School.

