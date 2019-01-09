CROWN POINT, IN - Louise Ann Kryza, age 80 of Crown Point, IN, passed away January 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Stark; brother, Robert Waldren; sister, Doris Coluzzi. She is survived by her children: Kimberly (Robert) VanEerd of SC, Stephen (Sherril) Stark of LaPorte, Karen Kryza Barrera of Valparaiso, John Kryza, Jr. of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Justin, Erin, Riley, Jordan, Taylor, Andrew; great-grandchild, Rowen; sisters: Betty Moats of FL, Marian (Don) Seeman of AZ; brother, Art Waldren of IL; many loving nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to meet with Louise's family on Friday, January 11, 2019 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway Crown Point, IN from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with a Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Salem Cemetery, Hebron, IN. The family would like to give special thanks to the entire staff of the Crown Point Christian Village. www.burnsfuneral.com