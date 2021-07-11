Louise F. Kohanyi (nee Biancardi)

Apr. 20, 1928 – July 9, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Louise F. Kohanyi, age, 93 of Hammond passed away peacefully on Friday, July 9, 2021 while at St. Anthony Majestic Care.

She is survived by her three sons: David, Donald and Michael (Nancy) Kohanyi; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Marge Perkins; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by: her husband of 55 years Raymond F. Kohanyi; parents: Dominic and Mary Biancardi; four brothers: Johnny, Art, Tony and Fred; two sisters: Mary and Angie.

Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday July 13, 2021 at Bocken Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Bocken Funeral Home 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond IN at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday officiated by Father Charles Mosley. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Louise was born in East Chicago and a lifelong resident of the region. She loved being a homemaker and enjoyed shopping, going to flea markets and traveling with her husband. Louise was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. In lieu of flowers memorials to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600 or visit www.bockenfunerals.com.