LANSING, IL - Louise I. Toczyl, 94, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, of Lansing, IL passed away quietly in her home on Wednesday, December 3, 2020.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Palmer) Radbel Myers, of Munster, IN; her son, William C. Toczyl (Lynn) of Munster, IN; her brother, John (Joan) Filipkowski, Chicago, IL; her grandson, David A. Radbel of Chicago, IL; and her great granddaughter, Cassidy Rose Radbel. Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William "Bill" Toczyl; and her grandson, Jonathan Radbel.

Louise was born in Chicago, IL and attended Brenan Elementary School and Fenger High School both in Chicago. Louise's first job was with Automotive Transportation which was then located at 87th Street in Chicago where she was a "Rosie the Riveter" during World War II. She was also a long time employee of Main Sporting Goods in East Chicago, IN, where she was an engraver.

Louise was involved with the Cub Scouts All Saints in Roseland, IL; was an excellent furrier and seamstress in her younger years and was well known as "Grandma" to the Rollin' Rebels Jr. Wheelchair Sports athletes and was one of their biggest and loudest cheerleaders and she also helped with Junior Wheelchair Basketball Athletes for U.S.A.