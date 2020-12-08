LANSING, IL - Louise I. Toczyl, 94, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, of Lansing, IL passed away quietly in her home on Wednesday, December 3, 2020.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Palmer) Radbel Myers, of Munster, IN; her son, William C. Toczyl (Lynn) of Munster, IN; her brother, John (Joan) Filipkowski, Chicago, IL; her grandson, David A. Radbel of Chicago, IL; and her great granddaughter, Cassidy Rose Radbel. Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William "Bill" Toczyl; and her grandson, Jonathan Radbel.
Louise was born in Chicago, IL and attended Brenan Elementary School and Fenger High School both in Chicago. Louise's first job was with Automotive Transportation which was then located at 87th Street in Chicago where she was a "Rosie the Riveter" during World War II. She was also a long time employee of Main Sporting Goods in East Chicago, IN, where she was an engraver.
Louise was involved with the Cub Scouts All Saints in Roseland, IL; was an excellent furrier and seamstress in her younger years and was well known as "Grandma" to the Rollin' Rebels Jr. Wheelchair Sports athletes and was one of their biggest and loudest cheerleaders and she also helped with Junior Wheelchair Basketball Athletes for U.S.A.
Louise was a greeter for 10:30 am Mass at St. Ann's in Lansing, IL for many years where she also was a member of the Prayer Ladies. Other interests included being a member of Golden Times; the Red Hat Ladies of Lansing, IL; a member of Lansing Library Knitting Club knitting and crocheting hats for hospital babies. She enjoyed bumming around with her long time next door neighbor and best friend Judy, and had a wonderful caregiver/guardian angel, Christina to help her.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL 60438, (708) 474-0024 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Closing prayers will be held at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 and then proceed to St. Ann's Church, 3010 Ridge Rd, Lansing, IL for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date. Visit Louise's online guestbook at www.schroederlauer.com. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing and CDC requirements will be enforced. FACE MASKS REQUIRED! In lieu of flowers: Please consider making a donation to "Hospice of the Calumet Area Transitions Program", 600 Superior Avenue, Munster, IN 46321.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.