March 16, 1921 - April 23, 2023

HAMMOND, IN - Louise "LouLou" Josephine Seidensticker (nee Savickas), formerly Burnetski, 102, of Hammond, Indiana passed away April 23, 2023. She was born March 16, 1921, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Louise is survived by her children Arthur (Barbara) Seiden, Virginia Schmidt and Patricia (Charles) Johnsen; grandchildren Emily (Bret) Bushong, Nathan Schmidt, Dustin Schmidt, Robin Johnsen, Stephanie Johnsen and Elliot (Molly) Schmidt; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were parents, Stella and Michael Savickas; brothers John (Addie) Savickas and Wally (Dorothy) Savickas; sister Patricia Savickas; and husbands John Burnetski and Frank Seidensticker.

When asked what she would like her obituary to say, she replied: "Put: 'She was a wonderful woman. The end'." We hope she'll forgive our expounding on the thesis.

Lou was raised in a proud Lithuanian family in Chicago. She attended McKinley High School, where her favorite subject was English. After graduating, Lou worked at Montgomery Ward and Marshall Field's in phone sales. When the U.S. entered WWII, Lou joined the war effort working at Bendix Aviation making airplane parts. She traveled to New York City; Newport, RI; Philadelphia, PA; and Virginia, picking up work in factories and department stores in each city as her husband John was transferred to different military bases.

When John was sent overseas, Lou, pregnant, went to live on her family's farm in Antigo, Wisconsin, where the animals scared her and she scared the remaining boys. While avoiding the cows and chickens, Lou picked up a lifelong love of gardening. When John was discharged, he and Lou moved back to Chicago and then to Hammond, where Lou lived for the rest of her life. Lou was an avid reader and always had a book at hand. She cared for several feline menaces, bowled, played piano,and hosted many high-stakes card games at her kitchen table (buy-in was five pennies). She leaves us with these words of wisdom: Be good, but not too good. And if you can't be good, be careful!

She was a wonderful woman. The end.

A memorial visitation will be from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, Lou would like you to read a book. Donations may also be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness (www.fightingblindness.org).