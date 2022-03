HAMMOND, IN - Louise M. Sorenson, age, 98, of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully on Friday, March 4, 2022. Louise is survived by her loving daughters: Diane (late, Ronald) Gould and Linda (Mark) Selegue; dear grandchildren: Susan Novak and Randy Gould. Louise was born in Bemidji, MN and then raised her family in Hammond. She loved bowling and worked as office manager for Ticor.