DEMOTTE, IN - Louise Marie Renz 80 of DeMotte passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born on September 3, 1939 in Chicago, IL to the late Peter (Leona Bernard) Weinberger. Louise was a 1956 graduate of Mercy High School and received her Associates Degree from Thornton Community College. She was a member of the St. Cecilia Catholic Church, St. Cecilia Ladies Sodality,

Friends of the Library, Tops, Red Hat Society and the DeMotte Historical Society. She enjoyed reading, and watching the Chicago Cubs and being active in church activities. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Howard. Survived by children Peter (Lori), Paul Renz, Joseph Renz and grandchildren Kara Renz and Nathan Scherer.

A visitation for Louise will be held on Friday February 28, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM in the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME, 621 S. Halleck Street DeMotte, IN 46310, a Rosary will be recited at 4:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the St. Cecilia Catholic Church 334 15th Street SW DeMotte, Indiana 46310 with Father Dennis Faker and Father Paul Cochran officiating. A graveside service will be held on Monday March 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL. Louise will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. To view the online obituary please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net.