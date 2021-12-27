HAMMOND - Louise Rias, age 91, of Hammond, IN passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at St. Margaret's Hospital. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and follower of Christ. She is preceded in death by husband Frank Rias; daughter Mary L. James; sons: Larry and Silvester Rias; and grandsons: Brandon and Winston James. She leaves to mourn her passing, three loving and devoted children: Frankie Brown of Merrillville, IN Florine (Augusta "Bo") Battle of East Chicago, IN, and Curtis (LaShawn) Rias of Merrillville, IN and daughter-in-law Ruby Rias of Cincinnati, OH. She also leaves to mourn, her brothers and sisters-in-law, fifteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.