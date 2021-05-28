Louise V. Lee

LANSING, IL — Louise V. Lee, 83, of Lansing, IL, passed away with family by her side on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Louise was born in Harvey, Illinois, to Lawrence and Louise (Ruble) Hargesheimer. Loving mom of Debra (late Dale) Boroviak and Kathy David. Beloved grandma and Fifi of four grandchildren: Jennifer Huettel, Danielle (Mike) Zmudzinski, Amy Bain and Adam David, and great-grandson Mason Huettel. Dear sister of Michael Hargesheimer. Loving aunt of several nieces and nephews. Louise was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Clyde, and sister, Judy (late Bert) Lisberg.

Louise was a longtime member of Cornerstone Church (formerly First Baptist Church) in Lansing where, for many years, she played the piano and organ, and was involved with various ministries. As an animal lover, she kindly took care of many dogs, cats and birds over the years.

Friends are invited to visit with Louise's family on Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Louise will be at 12:00 Noon on Saturday with the Rev. Richard VanDyke officiating. Louise will be laid to rest in Washington Memorial Gardens in Homewood, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Louise's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN.