Louise "Weezie" Odle

Aug. 2, 1953 - Jan. 21, 2022

BOONE GROVE, IN - Louise "Weeze" Odle, 68 of Boone Grove, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022. She was born August 2, 1953 in Mishawaka to Albert and Deloris (Stopper) DeBaillie. Louise enjoyed the many years she spent on the bowling league, and more recently, playing computer poker at a nearly professional level. She looked forward to spending time with her family over Sunday dinners. Louise will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

On December 30, 1987 in Mishawaka, Louise married Charles W. Odle, who preceded her in death in 2015. She is survived by her parents, Albert and Deloris DeBaillie of Mishawaka; children: Scott (Susan) Odle of North Liberty, Tina Odle of Elkhart, Christina (Dave) Finnerty of Boone Grove, Anna (Randy) Schrag of Rensselaer, Ricky Boner of Illinois, and Christina (Lee) Freel of Missouri; 22 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and one on the way; and 6 siblings. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessie Casbon.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI.